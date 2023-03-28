 Navi Mumbai: Murbad tehsil circle official caught red-handed taking bribe
According to an ACB official, the 50-year-old complainant approached them on March 27 regarding the demand of ₹10,000 for giving a computerised land record.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 47-year-old circle official for allegedly demanding and accepting money for sharing computerised land record 12. He was caught accepting ₹9,000.

The official has been identified as Lalchand Dagdu Kankhare, 47, and he was posted as a Circle Officer (Class 3) in Murbad Tehsil Office in Thane.

article-image

ACB verified the complaint on 27th March

According to an official from ACB Navi Mumbai, the 50-year-old complainant approached them on March 27, regarding the demand of ₹10,000 for giving a computerised land record. The ACB verified the complaint on the same day.

A trap was laid on March 28, 2023 and Kankhare was caught accepting ₹9,000. “The government official was caught red-handed while demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 to share a seven-twelfth computerized record of the land and accepted a ₹9000 before the witnesses at 14:11 at Tehsil Office Murbad,” said the official. The trap was carried out under the guidance of Shivraj Bendre, Police Inspector ACB Navi Mumbai. 

article-image
