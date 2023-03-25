Mumbai: Dharavi police inspector held for taking ₹40,000 bribe

File photo

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said that it has caught a police inspector in Mumbai taking a bribe of ₹40,000 from a person in exchange of helping him in a criminal case filed against him.

The ACB apprehended the 53-year-old inspector of Dharavi police station on Friday night, it said.

The inspector had demanded an iPhone

The inspector had initially demanded ₹1 lakh or an iPhone from the complainant to help him in a cheating and forgery case registered against him and his mother in November last year. The complainant was arrested in that case and bail was granted to him later, an official said.

The inspector had assured to drop some sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from the case to provide some relief, he said.

After negotiations, the inspector agreed to reduce the bribe amount to ₹40,000, he added.

The complainant then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the police officer, he said. After verification, a trap was laid at Dharavi Police station and the inspector was apprehended while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)