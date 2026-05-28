Navi Mumbai Mosque Built On Encroached Land Bulldozed On Eve Of Bakri Eid; Video Viral

Navi Mumbai: An illegal mosque was reportedly bulldozed on the eve of Bakri Eid 2026 in Navi Mumbai. The action was carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Sector 19 of Ulwe, where the mosque was allegedly built on encroached land.

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A video of the demolition was shared by a user named 'Treeni' on X (formerly Twitter). Visuals showed civic officials carrying out the operation as JCB machines demolished the mosque dome and brought the unauthorised structure to the ground. The video also showed police personnel present at the site along with several locals during the demolition operation.

Meanwhile, Indians across the country are celebrating Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, today, May 28. Bakri Eid will be celebrated with large congregational prayers at mosques, dargahs and madrasas, followed by ritual animal sacrifice. This year's celebrations come amid heightened security concerns over Qurbani-related disputes reported in parts of Mumbai and Mira Road over the past few days.

Recently, in Mira Road, a temporary shed erected for Bakri Eid preparations was demolished by civic authorities after objections from Hindu residents and local groups. Tensions escalated further after attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the structure, leading to protests and heated arguments between opposing groups.

On the other hand, in Goregaon's Gokuldham area, another dispute surfaced over an alleged temporary shed built inside the Satellite Garden premises for sacrifice rituals. Following objections by some residents, police personnel were stationed outside Marigold Cooperative Housing Society, while senior officials closely monitored the situation to ensure law and order. A similar confrontation unfolded at Sagar Park Housing Society in Ghatkopar West after some residents allegedly brought goats into the housing complex for sacrifice.

Authorities have maintained tight security arrangements across sensitive areas to ensure the peaceful observance of the festival. Special surveillance and security monitoring are also being carried out in crowded locations. To ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, Mumbai Police has deployed 08 Additional Commissioners of Police, 21 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 1,980 police officers and 10,110 police constables across the city.

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