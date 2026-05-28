Bakri Eid 2026: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai, Thousands Offer Prayers Across City; AIMIM's Waris Pathan Extends Wishes |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed peaceful and large-scale Bakri Eid celebrations on Thursday as thousands of devotees gathered across the city to offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers with devotion and religious fervour.

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Large crowds were seen at major prayer locations, including the YMCA Ground in Agripada, Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, where worshippers assembled early in the morning for special namaz marking the festival of sacrifice.

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Thousands Of Muslims Offer Prayers Across Mumbai

Visuals from Agripada showed thousands of members of the Muslim community offering prayers together in an atmosphere of peace and unity. Similar scenes were witnessed at Haji Ali and Mahim Dargah, where devotees turned up in large numbers despite heightened security and civic monitoring in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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In neighbouring Vasai-Virar too, Bakri Eid was celebrated with religious enthusiasm, communal harmony and large public participation as hundreds gathered for Eid prayers.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan Extends Wishes

Meanwhile, Waris Pathan extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and appealed for peace, harmony and responsible celebrations. “I extend my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to all the people of India. Eid is an occasion to share love and affection; it is the Eid of sacrifice and meant to foster harmony,” Pathan said.

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The AIMIM leader also urged people to strictly follow guidelines issued by religious scholars and authorities during celebrations. “Do not engage in any actions that could hurt anyone’s sentiments or offend any religious faith. Celebrate Eid with love and harmony. May Allah accept your sacrifices and fulfil your prayers,” he added.

Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The festival coincides with the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

This year’s celebrations in Maharashtra come amid heightened sensitivity surrounding Qurbani-related disputes in certain parts of Mumbai and Mira Road over the past few days. Authorities maintained tight security arrangements across sensitive areas to ensure peaceful observance of the festival.

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