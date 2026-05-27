 Mumbai: Amid Mira Road Row, Heavy Police Deployment Seen In Goregaon Society Over Bakri Eid Qurbani Shed Dispute - VIDEO
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Mumbai: Amid Mira Road Row, Heavy Police Deployment Seen In Goregaon Society Over Bakri Eid Qurbani Shed Dispute - VIDEO

Heavy police deployment was seen outside Marigold Co-operative Housing Society at Satellite Garden in Goregaon’s Gokuldham area over a shed allegedly built for Qurbani during Bakri Eid. Visuals showed authorities monitoring the spot to prevent any untoward incident. The dispute came amid the Mira Road row, where a temporary Qurbani shed was demolished after objections.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Mumbai: Amid Mira Road Row, Heavy Police Deployment Seen In Goregaon Society Over Bakri Eid Qurbani Shed Dispute - VIDEO
Mumbai: Amid Mira Road Row, Heavy Police Deployment Seen In Goregaon Society Over Bakri Eid Qurbani Shed Dispute - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Amid the Mira Road goat sacrifice row, another area in Mumbai's Goregaon witnessed heavy police deployment at Satellite Garden in the Gokuldham area. The deployment came following a dispute over a shed allegedly built inside the society premises for goat sacrifice, or Qurbani, during Bakri Eid.

Visuals from the spot showed police presence outside the Marigold Co-operative Housing Society as authorities monitored the situation to prevent any untoward incident.

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The controversy came amid the time when a temporary shed was erected for Qurbani preparations inside the upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex in Mira Road, which was later demolished by municipal authorities after objections from Hindu residents and local groups.

Tensions escalated in the area when attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the structure, triggering fresh protests and heated exchanges between the two sides.

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The dispute soon spilled onto nearby streets, leading to scuffles and prompting police intervention. As crowds swelled and the situation threatened to worsen, police carried out a lathi charge at multiple locations to disperse those gathered and restore order. Tensions further escalated when activists allegedly associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site. Currently, a heavy police presence remains in Mira Road as authorities continue monitoring the situation.

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