Navi Mumbai: More than 400 turn out at free precautionary vaccination drive in Kharghar

The Covid precautionary dose camp was organized by the BJP Kharghar unit President Brijesh Patel through Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
A special drive for a booster dose of the Covid vaccine was conducted at Empire Estate and Haware Splendor Society in Sector 20 in Kharghar on Sunday where more than 100 citizens were given the vaccine free of cost. The Covid precautionary dose camp was organized by the BJP Kharghar unit President Brijesh Patel through Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Union Health Department, under the 'Covid 19 Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' for a period of 75 days from July 15 to September 30, citizens above 18 years of age will be given free precautionary doses. Those who have completed 26 weeks or six months can take the precautionary dose. The free precautionary dose is available for 75 days, starting from July 15.

The drive was conducted on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. Apart from the precautionary dose, additional vaccines were made available to those citizens who did not take the first and second doses. More than 400 citizens benefited from the camps.

