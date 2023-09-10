Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam 96.6% Filled, NMMC Expects One Good Rainfall To Make It Overflow

Morbe Dam | File Image

Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled over 96.6 per cent and the civic body expects that one good rainfall will help the dam to overflow. The catchment area of the dam has already received around 3249 mm of rainfall.

The dam overflowed with around 3300 mm of rainfall without major gaps in the rainfall. The dam had last overflowed in 2021.

Sufficient water stock till July 2024

Even at this level of water in the dam, civic officials assured that it has sufficient water to supply till end of July 2024. At present, there is less possibility that there will be water cut during the next summer.

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, the Morbe dam has been filled up to 90 per cent of its capacity. The dam, which is in Khalapur in the Raigad district, supplies water to the city. “The intensity of rainfall was low during August and that’s why the dam was delayed to overflow,” said an official from the civic water supply department.

Morbe Dam water stock

The total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of September 9, the storage was 184.890 MCM which is 96.64 per cent of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 87.33 meters,” said the official

With around 20 days of monsoon to go, the civic body expects that the dam will be filled to its capacity.

In 2021, the dam overflowed on September 28 and the catchment area received 3748 mm of rainfall.

Stats

Dam overflows:

2019-Overflowed

2020- Not overflowed

2021-Overflows

Total capacity: 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM)

