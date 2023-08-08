Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Fills Up To 91% Capacity, Can Meet Water Demands For Next 323 Days

Morbe Dam | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has sufficient water to meet the demand for the next 323 days. The good rainfall during July month filled the dam with over 91.5 percent of its capacity.

According to civic officials, a couple of good rainfall upto 500 mm will push the dam level to overflow. Last year, the dam did not overflow and following a delay in the arrival of the monsoon, the civic body had to impose a half-day water cut once a week in every ward.

Morbe Dam's catchment area

The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2764 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm of rainfall. The dam, which is in Khalapur Taluka in the Raigad district and the taluka received excessive water last month.

At the end of June, the dam had left with only 43 days of water and the civic body was planning to impose another water cut. However, the delayed monsoon revived and within a month, the water level reached over 90%.

Morbe Dam storage capacity

The total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of August 8, the storage was 175.203 MCM which is 91.78 % of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 86.36 meters,” said the official.

In 2021, the dam overflowed on September 28 and the catchment area received 3748 mm of rainfall.

Morbe Dam past record

Dam overflows:

2019-Overflowed

2020- Not overflowed

2021-Overflowed

2022- Now overflowed

