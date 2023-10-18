Navi Mumbai: MLA Prashant Thakur Writes To CIDCO Chief Seeking Renaming Of 'Central Park' Metro Station To 'Murbi'

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File

Navi Mumbai: MLA Prashant Thakur has written to Anil Diggikar, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, urging swift action to incorporate the name 'Murbi' into the title of the 'Central Park' station on the Belapur to Pendhar Metro Railway elevated line.

Murbi, a village situated within the Kharghar node, boasts a population of approximately ten thousand residents and holds significant recognition. CIDCO has completed the construction of an elevated track from Belapur to Pendhar as part of the 'Navi Mumbai Metro' project. Curiously, while station number seven of this route is located within Murbi village, CIDCO opted to designate it as 'Central Park.'

In response to this naming decision, MLA Prashant Thakur, along with the then corporator Abhimanyu Patil, had previously communicated their concerns to CIDCO on December 6, 2021, requesting the station be named 'Murbi' to reflect its true location. Unfortunately, CIDCO's actions did not result in a name change.

MLA Thakur Joins Murbi Villagers In Bid To Show Solidarity

Unhappy with CIDCO's stance on this issue, MLA Prashant Thakur, in a show of solidarity with the Murbi villagers, engaged in a symbolic fast on Friday to protest the arbitrary renaming of the station. He also assured the villagers of his commitment to resolving this matter by discussing it with CIDCO Managing Director Anil Diggikar.

Following through on his promise, on Monday, 16th October, MLA Thakur held a meeting with CIDCO Vice President and Managing Director Anil Diggikar at Nirmal Bhavan, where he reiterated the urgency of renaming the station to 'Murbi' village station. He also presented a formal letter as a reminder of this request.

