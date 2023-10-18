Navi Mumbai: PMC School Students Embark On An Educational Adventure Beyond Classroom Walls |

Navi Mumbai: Under the leadership of municipal commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel Municipal Schools have been actively engaging in a series of enriching activities. Recently, the municipal schools organized field visits to various locations on Saturday, October 14th.

In this innovative initiative, students had the opportunity to explore various essential departments within their community and gain insights into their functions. The primary objective was to provide students with a unique educational experience beyond the confines of the classroom.

Notably, School No. 8, Podi School, embarked on a visit to Nakshatra Nursery. During this visit, students had the chance to gather information from knowledgeable staff regarding the diverse array of flowers and trees in the nursery. This excursion significantly enhanced the students' knowledge.

Activities Conducted With Great Enthusiasm

The Principal and teachers from Panvel Municipal School No.5 in Big Khanda, D.Ba Patil School No.1, and Savitribai Phule School No.8 Podi conducted these activities with enthusiasm. Furthermore, the Principal and all the teachers from School Number Five visited the blood bank at Khanda Colony, Khandeshwar Udyan, and Khandeshwar Police Station. During this visit, students gained valuable insights into the responsibilities of the police department and the nature of their work.

The visit to Nakshatra Nursery by School No. 8 Podi School was a resounding success, offering students an enriching experience and expanding their knowledge. It's worth noting that field visit activities are being conducted in all schools within the Panvel Municipality.

These activities are being carried out in accordance with the directives of Additional Commissioner Hon'ble Bharat Rathore and Administrative Officer Kirti Mahajan, reflecting their commitment to enhancing the educational experiences of students across Panvel Municipality.

