 Navi Mumbai: MIDC Police Arrests 31-Year-Old With Ganja Worth ₹15K From Digha
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: MIDC Police Arrests 31-Year-Old With Ganja Worth ₹15K From Digha

Navi Mumbai: MIDC Police Arrests 31-Year-Old With Ganja Worth ₹15K From Digha

On Wednesday, the Rabale MIDC police received a tip-off about an individual planning to trade ganja, a banned narcotic drug, near the grounds in Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Digha. They trapped the accused following this.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pexels

The Rabale MIDC police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell ganja (marijuana) in the Annabhau Sathe Nagar area of Digha on Wednesday afternoon. The police also seized 950 gram of the contraband worth ₹15,000.

The accused was identified as Shankar Kondiba Gaikwad and he was caught with marijuana at 3.30 PM on Wednesday.  

Police acted after receiving tip-off about ganja trade in Digha

The Rabale MIDC police received a tip-off about an individual planning to trade ganja, a banned narcotic drug, near the grounds in Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Digha. Acting swiftly, Police Inspector Ramesh Jadhav, along with Police Sub-Inspector Sandesh Tambe and their team, laid a trap at Digha Sathe Nagar around 3 PM on Wednesday. Around 3:30 PM, Gaikwad was spotted approaching the area, carrying a suspicious white plastic bag. The police team detained him and he was frisked, they found 950 grams of ganja, worth ₹15,000.

Gaikwad was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Read Also
Karnataka Police Seize 1,500 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 12 Crore, Arrest MBA Graduate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raigad Landslide: Search Operation Resumes On Day 3; 86 Persons Yet To Be Traced

Raigad Landslide: Search Operation Resumes On Day 3; 86 Persons Yet To Be Traced

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sends Firemen, Labourers, Water & Stretchers To Disaster Site After Landslide At...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sends Firemen, Labourers, Water & Stretchers To Disaster Site After Landslide At...

Devendra Fadnavis Birthday: From Ram Nagar Corporator To Maharashtra's Top Brass, Rise Of The BJP...

Devendra Fadnavis Birthday: From Ram Nagar Corporator To Maharashtra's Top Brass, Rise Of The BJP...

Navi Mumbai: MIDC Police Arrests 31-Year-Old With Ganja Worth ₹15K From Digha

Navi Mumbai: MIDC Police Arrests 31-Year-Old With Ganja Worth ₹15K From Digha

FPJ Cyber Secure: 18-Year-Old Duped Of ₹3.58 lakh By Cyber Fraudsters After Promising 11 Fold...

FPJ Cyber Secure: 18-Year-Old Duped Of ₹3.58 lakh By Cyber Fraudsters After Promising 11 Fold...