Navi Mumbai: MIDC Police Arrests 31-Year-Old With Ganja Worth ₹15K From Digha

Representational Image | Pexels

The Rabale MIDC police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell ganja (marijuana) in the Annabhau Sathe Nagar area of Digha on Wednesday afternoon. The police also seized 950 gram of the contraband worth ₹15,000.

The accused was identified as Shankar Kondiba Gaikwad and he was caught with marijuana at 3.30 PM on Wednesday.

Police acted after receiving tip-off about ganja trade in Digha

The Rabale MIDC police received a tip-off about an individual planning to trade ganja, a banned narcotic drug, near the grounds in Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Digha. Acting swiftly, Police Inspector Ramesh Jadhav, along with Police Sub-Inspector Sandesh Tambe and their team, laid a trap at Digha Sathe Nagar around 3 PM on Wednesday. Around 3:30 PM, Gaikwad was spotted approaching the area, carrying a suspicious white plastic bag. The police team detained him and he was frisked, they found 950 grams of ganja, worth ₹15,000.

Gaikwad was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

