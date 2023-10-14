Navi Mumbai Metro Inauguration Ceremony Likely To Be Held After Dussehra | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: While the talks for the inauguration of Navi Mumbai Metro are doing the rounds, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) officials are not saying on it. It is learnt that the inauguration of Navi Mumbai was to take place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. However, it has been postponed.

The inaugural event of the metro is likely to be held after Dussehra, informed sources.

Delay in finalising ceremony inauguration venue

According to sources, the venue for the inauguration ceremony could not be finalised in time. Earlier, the state government had planned the inauguration of the metro during the Nari Shakti Samaan event, where the prime minister will be present.

Earlier, Central Park in Kharghar was planned as the venue for the inauguration ceremony. However, this venue was not chosen due to security reasons, sources informed. Later, the proposed Corporate Park and Navi Mumbai Airport were suggested as the location. However, the Prime Minister's Office has to take over the venue at least seven days prior to the ceremony.

Residents demand Metro station to be renamed after Murbi

Meanwhile, residents of Murbi village have demanded to change the name of Central Park metro station in Kharghar. They went on a symbolic hunger strike in front of Central Park Station on Friday. They are demanding that the Central Park Metro station be named after Murbi village to preserve the identity of the village. Even Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and other leaders have joined the demand.

Thakur expressed his support for the villagers' demand and stressed that the symbolic hunger strike was to preserve the identity of the village. He also promised to discuss the matter with CIDCO Managing Director Anil Diggikar to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible. The villagers were assured that their concerns would be addressed.

It has taken nearly 12 years for the CIDCO to complete an 11-km section of Belapur Pendhar of Line 1 of Navi Mumbai. Although it has already received the safety certificate for commercial operation, thousands of citizens living in the Taloja.

