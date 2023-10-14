 Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA Supports Villagers Demand To Name Metro Station After Village
They are demanding that the Central Park Metro station should be named after Murbi village to preserve the identity of the village.

Amit Srivastava Updated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur |

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, who is also the BJP's Maval Lok Sabha election chief, has extended his support for a symbolic hunger strike by the residents of Murbi village. The villagers are demanding that the Central Park Metro Railway Station in the Kharghar area of the Metro be named in a specific manner.

At the venue of the symbolic hunger strike, Thakur expressed his support for the villagers' demand, emphasizing that the symbolic hunger strike was meant to preserve the identity of the village. He also promised to discuss the matter with CIDCO Managing Director Anil Diggikar to find a resolution to the issue as soon as possible. The villagers were assured that their concerns would be addressed.

During this hunger strike, several other prominent figures were present, including former BJP corporator Abhimanyu Patil, BJP Kharghar city president Pravin Patil, Kiran Patil, Navi Mumbai 95 village and Naina project affected committee president Advocate Suresh Thakur, and Ramesh Khedkar, along with a large number of villagers and women.

