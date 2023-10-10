Navi Mumbai: Commercial Operation Of Much-Awaited Metro Line To Commence Soon

The much awaited Metro line to begin soon in Navi Mumbai | Representative image

The wait of Navi Mumbaikars for a ride in Navi Mumbai Metro seems to end soon as there is a discussion going on about its commercial operation by mid-October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit the city between October 15 and 17 to inaugurate the metro services.

Officials from CIDCO are not talking about the plan. However, the Navi Mumbai police have already started the preparation.

Venue for PM's visit shifted to Ulwe

A senior BJP leader from Kharghar said that the venue of the visit has changed from Kharghar to Ulwe. “A meeting of concerned officials was held on Tuesday and it was decided to hold the inaugural event in Ulwe,” he said. He added that either October 15 or 17 will be the final date of inauguration. During his visit, the second phase of the Nerul/Belapur- Uran line is likely to be made operational. However, the Central Railways have not made any announcement in this regard.

CIDCO received the certificate from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the commercial operation of line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar of Navi Mumbai Metro on June 21, 2023. However, since there was no sign of its commercial operation. Even Anil Diggikar, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO had even taken a ride on the Metro after receiving the certificate and assured to start its operation soon.

The Belapur-Pendhar Metro line

It took almost 12 years for CIDCO to make ready an 11 km stretch from Belapur-Pendhar of line one of Navi Mumbai. Even though it already has received the safety certificate for commercial operation, thousands of citizens who reside in the Taloja area have to rely on other modes of transportation which are not only costly but also time-consuming.

At present, residents of Taloja and adjoining areas commute in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses that have a limited number of services. If they miss the bus or return at night, they have to shell out upto ₹200 to reach Taloja from Kharghar, the nearest railway station.

Key points

Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1

Fare:

0-2 km- ₹ 10

2-4 km-₹15

4-6 km- ₹20

6-8 km- ₹25

8-10 km- ₹30

Beyond 10 km-₹40

Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai consists of 11 stoppages covering a distance of 11.1 km from Belapur to Pendhar (near Taloja).

Total distance from Belapur to Pendhar (line-1): 11.1 Km

Name of stations: Belapur, Sector-7 Belapur, Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11 Kharghar, Sector 14 Kharghar, Central Park, Pethapada, Sector 34 Kharghar, Panchnand and Pendhar Terminal

The estimated cost for the Metro line-1: ₹3,400 crores

(*CIDCO already infused: ₹2,600 crores

*CIDCO receives ₹500 crores Line of credit from bank

*Remaining will be CIDCO internal accruals)

Expected ridership during peak hours: 8,000