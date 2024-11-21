Navi Mumbai: Medicover Hospital Celebrates World Prematurity Day 2024, Unveils 'Baby Footprint Of Courage' Wall

Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai Celebrates World Prematurity Day With Preterm Babies And Their Families | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai Celebrates World Prematurity Day With Preterm Babies And Their Families. On This occasion, the Hospital unveiled the “Baby Footprint Of Courage” Wall and hosted engaging sessions that highlighted success stories related to dedication in neonatal care.

Medicover Hospital commemorated World Prematurity Day with a series of special events and discussions. The program featured informative sessions, and heartwarming testimonials from families who have experienced the journey of preterm birth.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about premature birth, share knowledge about neonatal care, and provide a platform for families to connect and support each other. Present on the occasion of World Prematurity Day.

Preterm babies, born before 37 weeks of gestation, face numerous challenges from the moment they are born. “These tiny fighters are at risk of various complications, including respiratory distress syndrome, intraventricular hemorrhage, necrotizing enterocolitis, and long-term developmental issues. The causes of preterm delivery in mothers can range from multiple pregnancies and infections to chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Recognizing the critical nature of premature births and celebrating these tiny warriors, Medicover Hospital conducted a special ceremony consisting of interesting activities,” said Dr Tanmesh kumar Sahu, MBBS, MD Pediatrics DM Neonatology.

Dr Kalpaana Gupta Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist added, “The one-of-its-kind event “Miracles At Medicover” aimed to spread awareness about premature birth and the importance of specialized neonatal care. The specialist team discussed the commitment to neonatal care and the success stories of preterm babies. Families shared their experiences, participated in support group sessions and expressed gratitude to the team. Expert-led talks on topics such as kangaroo care, breastfeeding for preterm infants, and developmental care will be conducted throughout the day.”

“World Prematurity Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate the resilience of preterm babies and their families while also educating the community about the challenges and advancements in neonatal care. Medicover Hospital is integrated with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology to handle emergency premature deliveries successfully. The hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is equipped with the latest incubators, ventilators, and monitoring systems, ensuring the best possible care for preterm infants. A team of experienced neonatologists, pediatricians, and specially trained nurses are available round-the-clock to provide comprehensive care and support to these vulnerable newborns and their families,” Dr Mataprasad Gupta, Centre Head.