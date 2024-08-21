Navi Mumbai: ‘Hidden Bones’ Targets Medicover Hospital In Kharghar With Bomb Hoax; Panic Follows Malls Threats |

Navi Mumbai: After targeting the malls, ‘hidden bones’ now target a private hospital based out of Hyderabad which has a branch in Kharghar, with its hoax bomb mail. On Saturday, a bomb hoax mail to 26 malls in the country, including Inorbit mall in Vashi and Orion mall in Panvel had led to the panic among the public after the police evacuated the mall and conducted a search operation.

Similarly, a mail was sent to Medicover hospitals too by the same email id that sent mails to the malls as well- hiddenbones101@gmail.com. “The mail was sent to the head office of Medicover hospitals in Hyderabad. They alerted their branch in Kharghar and hence we conducted a search operation and nothing was found,” deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Prashant Mohite said. In the mail that they sent to the hospital, it was mentioned that there were bombs in the hospital beneath the bed and in the bathroom.

The hospital was evacuated and searched thoroughly, said the police. “None of the bed ridden or ICU patients were disturbed and the search operation went through smoothly and nothing was found” senior police inspector Vaishali Galande from Kharghar police station said. Fire brigade, Units from Bomb detection and Disposal squad (BDDS), Anti-Terrorism squad (ATS), dog squad and the local police conducted the search operation.

Following the incident, a Non Cognizable offence case was registered against the unidentified person who sent the mail. “As of now, each police station is conducting their individual investigation,” deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.