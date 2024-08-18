Navi Mumbai: Inorbit And Orion Malls Evacuated Following Hoax Bomb Threat; No Explosives Found |

Navi Mumbai: Following an email send to the administration of Inorbit Mall on Saturday morning, regarding a bomb planted, Navi Mumbai police evacuated the Inorbit mall in Vashi as well as Orion mall in Panvel and conducted a thorough search only to find the mail to be a hoax.

Inorbit Mall of Vashi was the talk of the town on Saturday after the police initiated a thorough search operation. The public gathered outside who initially thought, that it was a case of fire, or a mock drill, later learnt that the search was to find if there was any bomb planted as the mail claimed to have.

“Units from Bomb detection and Disposal squad (BDDS), Anti-Terrorism squad (ATS), dog squad and fire brigade, were called in by Vashi Police. The threatening mail was sent to around 26 different malls across the country and Vashi Inorbit was one among them. The mail was sent to all at around 9.27 am,” senior police inspector Manik Nalawade from Vashi police station said.

The police was alerted by the mall administration by noon after which the teams were alerted for the search operation. According to police sources, the email id from which the emails were sent, was-hiddenbones101@gmail.com. The mail sent said- ‘Hello There, I planted bombs in the Building. Every person inside the Building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the Building because, I hate my life. The people behind this attack are, Paige and Nora’ (sic).

“As a precaution, we checked with Seawood Nexus mall as well but they had not received any such mail. We are in the process of registering a case against the unidentified sender,” said the Deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane. The mall was again opened for public at around 3pm after it was ensured that there were no explosives. The case been registered under section 351 (4) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.