 Navi Mumbai: Man Returns Lost Bag Found On Street To Its Rightful Owner
Navi Mumbai: Man Returns Lost Bag Found On Street To Its Rightful Owner

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Man Returns Lost Bag Found On Street To Its Rightful Owner

Virendra Mhatre, founder chairman of Lion Heart Group Navi Mumbai and resident of Nerul showed his honesty by returning a bag to the original owner he found while walking along sector 20 in Nerul.

On Thursday night, Mhatre was on the way to Nerul from Panvel around 9 pm. When he was walking along sector 20 in Nerul, he noticed a bag-pack lying along the road. He checked the bag and found important documents.

Man Calls Cops After Spotting Bag

Without wasting time, Mhatre called Mahesh Patil, Police Inspector of Nerul Police Station and informed him about the bag over the phone.

After reaching the police station, with the help of documents, the original owner was identified as Kishna Ansanda. Around 11 pm, Mhatre called Ansanda over the phone and informed him about the bag. Ansanda collected his lost bag and became emotional. He thanked Mhatre for his honesty and help. 

