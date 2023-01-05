Navi Mumbai: Man loses ₹ 2.33 L making hospital appointment | Representative Image

A 42-year-old resident of Kamothe lost Rs 2.33 lakh to a cyber fraudster while making an appointment at a hospital for his father. The complainant, who works in the High Court, called a number that he found through online search. The person he spoke to sent him a link on WhatsApp and asked him to fill in the details of the patient and make a confirmatory payment of Rs 5.

The man did not disconnect the call while the complainant was filling in the details. While conversing with the complainant, the suspect found out that he was making the payment through Phone Pe. After the transaction was completed, the man sent him a token number on WhatsApp.

After half an hour, the complainant received messages of fund transfers from his bank accounts; Rs 99,999 was debited in two transactions from two different bank accounts. Later, a debit of Rs 28,000 was made from another bank account and finally, a Rs 5,600 transaction was made from the fourth bank account. A total of Rs 2,33,598 was transferred from the complainants accounts. According to police, the complainant did not share any OTP or password.