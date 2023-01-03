Mumbai: Now, sick people on radar of cyber thugs; ₹ 56,000 siphoned off from ill deliveryman

Image for representational purpose. | FIle

Cybercriminals seem to be devising new methods to defraud citizens. A 32-year-old deliveryman working for a well-known food online food ordering platform became the latest target of cybercriminals after he lost Rs. 56,000 while looking for a doctor’s number for appointment on a well-known search engine that provides contacts of various services.

Victim searched nearby doctors for appointment on internet

In his complaint to police, the delivery man stated that since he was feeling unwell, he searched numbers of nearby doctors for appointment on the search engine. After establishing contact with the number he got from the search engine, a person answered and asked him to pay Rs. 10 by clicking a link and entering bank details and google account PIN. The complainant complied and minutes later Rs.56,000 was siphoned-off from his account.

Unknown accused booked under IT act

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered in this context at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road on Monday (2, December). Investigations were on.