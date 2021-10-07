Navi Mumbai: Man held for duping several car owners of Rs 1.36 crore

A 36-year-old man from Uran who allegedly cheated several people by taking their vehicles on the rent was arrested by the Kopar Khairane police last week. So far, the police have recovered eleven vehicles collectively worth Rs 1.36 crore from his possession.

The accused identified as Vaibhav Ananta Koli and he was arrested last week after a complaint was registered against him on September 1 at Koparkhairane police station.

Ganpati Naik, 60, an army retired Koparkhairane resident had registered a complaint against him after Koli cheated him by selling his car to another person. Naik had given his car on rent at a fixed Rs 35,000 monthly as rent. However, paying the first month’s rent, Koli had started delaying payment and later stopped receiving calls.

Later Naik came to know that his car was sold to someone else. Following he approached police and a registered case against Koli.

According to the police, Koli used to take vehicles from their owners promising monthly rents. He would pay them the rent for the initial few months and then would secretly sell off those vehicles to a third party. He would then stop entertaining the original owners of the vehicles.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Kopar Khairane police station said, “Last month, we received a complaint from a man who was also created using the same modus operandi. We then registered an FIR against the accused and acting on a tip-off we finally arrested him. So far, we have recovered eleven vehicles from his possession which he was planning to sell. More people are likely to be arrested in this case.”

