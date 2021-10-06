e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: 'Spiderman gang' that climbed high-rise buildings, broke into houses, busted in Kharghar; four held

Officials said that the notorious group had earned the moniker 'Spiderman Gang' due to their methods
Amit Srivastava
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police have arrested four people and busted a gang that had a knack for climbing high-rise buildings and breaking into houses. The police have seized stolen items worth Rs 2.7 lakhs and claimed to have solved at least seven cases of burglary in the Kharghar area.

Officials said that the notorious group had earned the moniker 'Spiderman Gang' due to their methods and generally used to operate at night.

The three arrested were identified as Saif Isa Shaikh, (19), a resident of Mumbra, Shoaib Waris Qureshi, (21), Siraj Naeem Shah, (18), and Mohammad Omar Mohammad Yusuf Sheikh, (35), residents of Govandi.

Police said that Shaikh was the main accused who used to climb the high-rise buildings. “They used to target flats that don’t have safety grills to enter and commit the crime,” said an official from Kharghar police station.

Police said that for the last five to six months, there was a rise in burglaries in the Kharghar area especially in residential buildings where there were no safety grills.

Sandipan Shinde, senior police inspector of Kharghar police station formed a special team and started a parallel investigation into the case. “Based on the CCTV footage and other technical information obtained during the investigation, the special team got the information that the accused are residents of the Govandi area,” said Shinde.

The police also received information that they were coming to Kharghar to commit another crime. A trap was laid at Sector 34 and 35 and they were arrested when they arrived there. Following interrogation, the police solved 7 cases and also recovered a Scooty used for the crime along with 3 laptops, 10 mobile phones, 3 tabs, 1 hard disk, 1 guitar among other items worth Rs 2.71 lakhs.

ALSO READ

Allegations are baseless: NCB after NCP leader Nawab Malik calls Aryan Khan's arrest a 'forgery'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal