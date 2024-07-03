Navi Mumbai: Man Accused Of Illegally Transferring ₹30 Lakh From Deceased Friend's Account | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The CBD Belapur police is investigating the role of a man who has allegedly transferred Rs 30 lakh into his account from his friend’s account after his death. The friend identified as Aman Singh has been accused of cheating and dishonest misappropriation of property that belonged to a deceased person at the time of their death.

The complaint has been made by the wife of the deceased and the case was registered by the police on Friday. The accused friend is alleged to have transferred a sum of Rs 30 lakhs from the bank account of the deceased in matter of few hours post his death last year.

As per the complaint made by Harman Kaur Upkar Singh with the police, the deceased identified as Upkar Singh (57) a retired manger from a petroleum company, had befriended the accused Amit Singh few years back and the duo were staying together in Kalamboli.

The deceased and his wife had been staying separately since 2001 and visited each other occasionally. The deceased had taken a VRS in the year 2020 and continued staying in Kalamboli with the friend.

Last year, in the month of November, the accused friend contacted the wife who was in Goa, informing about the deteriorating health condition of her husband. According to the complaint registered, the wife reached to see the husband admitted in a Belapur hospital on November 26 and enquired about his phone to the friend who denied having any knowledge about the same.

On the morning of November 29, her husband passed away while undergoing treatment after which the final rites was conducted in Kalamboli. The following day, the wife visited the bank to close the account held by her husband and she learnt that two hours after her husband’s death, Rs 30 lakh was transferred into the accused friend’s account.

The complainant never got hold of her husband’s phone and she has alleged that the friend used the information he had about her husband’s account and deceitfully transferred the amount for himself. “We have served a notice to the accused and are yet to interrogate the allegation,” senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from CBD Belapur police station said.