Bhopal: Man hacks FB account of deceased friend’s wife ,uploads obscene material; held

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police Bhopal have arrested a man who posted obscene material on the social media account of his deceased friend’s wife, said the police on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told Free Press that last November, a woman had approached the police complaining that someone had hacked her social media account and was uploading obscene photographs and videos. The complainant said that the matter has disturbed her family life. Police registered a case and during investigation it came to fore that a resident of Hanumanganj, Sooraj Pratap Singh, was uploading the material on the woman’s FB account.

During questioning, Singh confessed to have uploaded obscene material on the FB account of the woman, who was the wife of his friend, who had passed away. After his friend’s death, the man used to visit his house to help the family and then he had become friends with her. One day, the woman’s mobile developed some snag. The man, on the pretext of getting the phone repaired, took its password from the woman. He also managed to get the password of her social media account. After sometime their relation went sour and in vengeance, the man started uploading photographs and videos on her social media account to defame her.

The police have registered the case under section 354-D of IPC and 66-B of IT act and have arrested the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:12 PM IST