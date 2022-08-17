Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

A total of 29 lucky winners who had taken the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine at two malls and seven D marts under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) were given awards on August 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In order to encourage citizens to take a precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine, the civic body had offered prizes for three lucky winners from vaccination centres at two malls and seven D Marts.

It has been seen that the severity of the infection is less due to the Covid vaccination and NMMC emphasized on the maximum number of citizens of the city should be protected by inoculating the vaccine. “That is why Navi Mumbai has become the leading city in the state to complete the first dose and the second dose of the Covid vaccine,” said an official from NMMC.

From July 15 to September 30, 2022, as per the guidelines of the Central and State Governments, the precautionary dose has been started under the Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav to give the precautionary dose to citizens above 18 years of age and who have taken the second dose at least 6 months or 26 weeks before.

Vaccination in all seven D Marts has been stopped from August 16 and vaccination will be started at two locations namely Nexus Seawood Grand Central Mall and Inorbit Mall from 3 pm to 9 pm on two days when malls are busy only on weekends.