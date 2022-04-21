Navi Mumbai: Lecture on 'Constitution of India and Duties of Indian citizens' held in Belapur

“The Constitution of India guarantees the dignity and development opportunities to the citizens of all castes, creeds and religions in the country,” said Subhash Ware, working president of the Social Gratitude Fund who has written the book Indian Constitution- You Future.

He was speaking as part of the 131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

Ware said that the constitution of Babasaheb is still able to solve the complex problems of the country. He was speaking on "Constitution of India and Duties of Indian Citizens " organized under the 'Social Equality' program on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On the occasion, Kamlesh Nagre, Deputy Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax, Deputy Director of Information of Konkan Division Dr. Ganesh Mulay, Medical Officer of Konkan Bhavan and Secretary of Maharashtra State Gazetted Federation Konkan Bhavan Branch, Dr. Ganesh Dhumal, Assistant Director of Regional Deputy Commissioner's Office Meenakshi Vaidya were present on the occasion.

At the beginning of the program, floral tributes were paid to the statues of great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ware presented the important points of the constitution by giving various examples in a simple manner.

He said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was not only a leader of the Dalits and stood against the exploited but also a leader who led the entire human race towards prosperity and upliftment”. The program was moderated by Ashwini Chaudhary. The event received a great response and was attended by a large number of officials and employees of Konkan Bhavan.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:47 AM IST