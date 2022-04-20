Navi Mumbai crime branch police arrest 4 from Gujarat in robbery case, Rs 1.25 cr recovered

The Navi Mumbai crime branch police arrested four persons from Gujarat and solved the burglary case that had taken place last month at a courier office in the grains market in APMC, Navi Mumbai.

The police also recovered total cash of Rs 1.25 crores from them. The accused had made a duplicate key of the office and decamped with Rs 1.4 crores cash after the office was closed in the evening, said the police.

The arrested accused were identified as Shambhu Ahir (25), Bhupendrasingh Hathisingh Jadeja (27), both residents of Kutch in Gujarat; Kiritsingh Sartanji Vaghela (24), and Rajendrasingh Balwantsingh Vaghela (24), both are residents of Patan in Gujarat.

Police said that a total of Rs 1,40,40,000 was stolen of which Rs 1,25,15,000 has been recovered.

According to police, they had made a duplicate key of the courier office and got accessed between 6 pm of March 31 and 11 am on April 1 and decamped with cash.

They had also taken the CCTV footage storage with them. As per the FIR, there were only two persons, a manager and a helper, working at the office at the time of the incident.

The manager, identified as Vanraj Solanki (29), had kept the money in the Almirah and he had checked on March 31 evening before leaving for his home. However, on April 1 morning, the manager found the cash missing and accordingly, he informed his senior manager and owner. As per the FIR, the company was reportedly delivering cash on a commission basis.

Police said that based on the CCTV footage and technical analysis, they managed the mobile number of the accused. Later, two teams were formed and sent to Gujarat to trace them.

"The team spent six days collecting details through CCTV footage and the next four days gathering mobile numbers of three accused," said Bipin Kumar Singh, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police. Later a team was sent to Gujarat and the arrest was made.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:33 PM IST