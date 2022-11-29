e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Kids among 4 injured as tempo rams into car

Navi Mumbai: Kids among 4 injured as tempo rams into car

Four of a family, including two kids, sustained minor injuries on Monday after the car, in which they were travelling, was hit by a speeding tempo at the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. This is the second accident on the route in the past three days.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 02:23 AM IST
article-image
This is the second accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in the past three days |
According to the police, the accident took place at around 8.30 am when the family, including two kids aged 10 and five years, was coming to Kalyan from Pune. In a bid to overtake, the tempo hit the car's left door. However, the car driver managed to prevent collision with other vehicles, said the officials from the Khopoli police station.

After getting an alert, a rescue team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of the quartet is said to be stable. An FIR has been registered against the tempo driver for rash driving.

On Friday morning, six cars piled up as they crashed one behind another after an over-speeding truck rammed into a vehicle moving ahead. The incident occurred at Khandala Ghat near Khopoli. All the motorists escaped with minor injuries.

