Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Plunged Into Darkness During First Rain | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Around 6000 consumers from Kharghar were affected by power outage following damage of cables after Sunday night’s heavy rainfall and blowing of wind. The power outage was affected at sectors 16 to 20 after the 11 KV cables got damaged at multiple places in sector 18. Monday was first day of reopening for many schools as well who too suffered due to the outage.

The residents had been calling up the substation of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) to check when the power would resume with no answer from the other side. The angry residents had started making social media posts tagging MSEDCL.

One of the student who was to fill an online form for admission in college on Monday, could not fill as she was low on battery. “In my society, the watchman informed us that the water could not be pumped as there was no electricity. So along with power, we also had to deal with water crisis,” a sector 18 resident said.

The citizens were angered about the shoddy work of the officials that has lead to the power cut just after the first rains. “The cable has got damaged at multiple places. At one place one of the banner at a construction site fell onto the cable damaging it. At another place, water logging resulted in short circuit of an underground cable. We have around 25 men working on war footing to restore the power in the affected areas,” one of the engineers from MSEDCL said., adding, “Both the main as well as back up feeder was affected due to which the load from the main line couldn't be shifted to the back up line. This resulted in the extended period of black out.”

The power outage that started from Sunday 11pm, was finally restored at Monday 5pm.