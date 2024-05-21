Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's Vigilance Department Apprehends 3 Dumpers Carrying Debris For Illegally Dumping In Kharghar, Case Filed

CIDCO |

Navi Mumbai: The Vigilance Department of CIDCO had apprehended a total of three dumpers which were carrying debris for dumping. The dumpers were found by the anti debris squad when the dumper was stationed adjacent to a vacant plot of a football ground in sector 29 of Kharghar, in preparation to dump the harmful material in the vehicle.

The anti-debris squad appointed by CIDCO was informed about the late-night movement by the residents within the locality. The squad intercepted the dumpers at around 11.30 pm on Sunday and confiscated the materials which were to be disposed off on the vacant plot. Residents have regularly voiced concern about the health hazard posed due to the dumping of debris in open plots. The dust that emanates with the dumping is observed to affect the air quality index of the city.

“There are strict regulations in the manner of disposing of debris but these are not being followed instead dumpers are hired to illegally dump debris on any vacant plots. Since there are lot of open plots in Kharghar node it has become a haven for such illegal activities which is also concern for health for the residents,” said an official from Cidco. The midnight operation was conducted by a team of CIDCO officials under the leadership of the Chief Vigilance officer Suresh Mengde.

Two drivers managed to run away while the squad was successful in nabbing one of the driver. The driver identified as Rajkumar Gaud was taken into custody. “There are regular drives undertaken to prevent the debris mafia from misusing the vacant plots in the city. Even in the past, we have managed to nab multiple vehicles,” said the official.

The case against the drivers have been registered with Kharghar police. While one of the three drivers who was caught has been served with a notice as per the Criminal Procedure Code, the police are searching for the other two who fled.