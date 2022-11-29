Navi Mumbai: Kharghar musical group announces event to raise funds for cancer patients

Representative image |

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Krooners, a musical group, will soon host a charity programme to raise funds for families of cancer patients. This is the first time that the group has ticketed its programme. However, funds raised from the event will entirely go towards charity.

The group will hold the musical event in association with the ‘Karun Bharat Helping Hand Foundation’ to raise funds for needy patients. The 'Mega Concert' of the Kharghar Krooners will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium on Sunday, December 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Kharghar Krooners has made a humble appeal to people to come forward and support families by enjoying a lovely musical evening with the music of the Golden Era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosale.

According to the organiser, they have reserved seats for 50 cancer patients along with one of the relatives. “We reserved a total of 100 seats for them,” said the organiser.

