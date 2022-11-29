e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Kharghar musical group announces event to raise funds for cancer patients

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar musical group announces event to raise funds for cancer patients

Kharghar Krooners, a musical group will hold the musical event in association with the ‘Karun Bharat Helping Hand Foundation’ to raise funds for needy patients.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Krooners, a musical group, will soon host a charity programme to raise funds for families of cancer patients. This is the first time that the group has ticketed its programme. However, funds raised from the event will entirely go towards charity.

The group will hold the musical event in association with the ‘Karun Bharat Helping Hand Foundation’ to raise funds for needy patients. The 'Mega Concert' of the Kharghar Krooners will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium on Sunday, December 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Kharghar Krooners has made a humble appeal to people to come forward and support families by enjoying a lovely musical evening with the music of the Golden Era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosale.

According to the organiser, they have reserved seats for 50 cancer patients along with one of the relatives. “We reserved a total of 100 seats for them,” said the organiser. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai to again step on traditional wrestling mat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of Constitution Day essay and elocution competition

Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of Constitution Day essay and elocution competition

Mumbai: Technical snag at Andheri station, Western railway locals delayed by 15-20 minutes

Mumbai: Technical snag at Andheri station, Western railway locals delayed by 15-20 minutes

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar musical group announces event to raise funds for cancer patients

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar musical group announces event to raise funds for cancer patients

Mumbai Live Updates: City's AQI slips to 155

Mumbai Live Updates: City's AQI slips to 155

Kashmir Files Row: Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams Centre, film makers for using Pandits for propaganda

Kashmir Files Row: Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams Centre, film makers for using Pandits for propaganda