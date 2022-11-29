e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGETTING HOLD OF TRADITION | Navi Mumbai to again go to the mat  

GETTING HOLD OF TRADITION | Navi Mumbai to again go to the mat  

The over 150-year-old dying tradition of kushti or wrestling will be alive once again as the Navi Mumbai civic body has finally given a nod to develop a wrestling ring in a proposed sports complex.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
Poonam Mithun Patil, Corporator |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The over 150-year-old dying tradition of kushti or wrestling will be alive once again as the Navi Mumbai civic body has finally given a nod to develop a wrestling ring in a proposed sports complex. Located in the Shabaz village in sector 20 of Belapur, the plot sprawls 3,778 sq m area and was earlier under the ownership of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Owing to the constant follow ups of local corporator Poonam Mithun Patil during the past four years, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now allotted the land for developing a state-of-the-art sports complex. Earlier, the land was tagged as a reserved playground.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan installs book-shaped bench at Mumbai home Jalsa, made in honour of his late father
article-image

“During Ram Navami, a three-day kushti or wrestling competition is one of the important events. However, over the period with urbanisation, due to lack of space, the centuries-old tradition was dying,” said Mrs Patil, adding that the plot was earlier a CIDCO godown but wasn't in use. Hence, it was transferred to the NMMC by the CIDCO in 2001.

However, there was a reservation for a playground and to use the plot for other purposes, an official tag change was mandatory. “I followed with the NMMC administration and met the then Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare and ensured that funds for developing a wrestling and sports complex were allotted,” said Mrs Patil.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai
article-image

Now, there is no hurdle in the development of a wrestling ring. “The finale of the wrestling event is held on the day of Navami when wrestlers from across the city and beyond participate to win the 'Belapur- Kesari' title,” she said, adding that villagers are happy that centuries-old tradition will be alive once again.

Apart from the wrestling ring, there will be facilities for kho-kho, a swimming pool, badminton court, volleyball, basketball and other games.

“During Ram Navami, a three-day kushti or wrestling competition is one of the important events. However, over the period with urbanisation, due to lack of space, the centuries-old tradition was dying.”

Poonam Mithun Patil, Corporator

Read Also
Mumbai: NMIMS' Vaayu take over Sunday streets with flashmob in lead up to festival
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Ulhasnagar gets a reserved playground

Thane: Ulhasnagar gets a reserved playground

Mumbai: Double discharge soon for Dadar’s congested Platform no. 4

Mumbai: Double discharge soon for Dadar’s congested Platform no. 4

Anil Deshmukh's son gets bail in ED case

Anil Deshmukh's son gets bail in ED case

Mumbai: City to get a fancy new cycle track

Mumbai: City to get a fancy new cycle track

Mumbai: Civic work suffers as corporators face paucity of funds 

Mumbai: Civic work suffers as corporators face paucity of funds 