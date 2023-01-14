Navi Mumbai: Job fair organized on birth anniversary of late D B Patil in Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of project-affected leader and socialist D B Patil, a job fair was organised at Agri Samaj Hall in Panvel city on Friday. The job fair was organised jointly by the Mumbai division of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Corporation and the D Ba Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All-Party Action Committee.

The job fair was inaugurated by Dashrath Patil, president of the action committee, and Ramsheth Thakur, former MP, vice president. A large number of youths got job offers during the fair.

On the occasion information about job opportunities in different industries was given. In addition, information about training programme through the skill department, registration for apprenticeship employment and self-employment guidance and various loan schemes were given.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, while interacting with the representatives of various companies, appealed to provide employment to a maximum number of youths and women. The youth and young women who are waiting for employment in Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai benefited from this gathering. He thanked the organizers for providing employment opportunities to many youths due to this gathering.

