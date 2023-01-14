e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Education training for PMC teachers through Door Step School Foundation

Navi Mumbai: Education training for PMC teachers through Door Step School Foundation

A total of 40 teachers and 4 principals from civic-run schools participated.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Education training for PMC teachers through Door Step School Foundation |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Door Step School Foundation conducted a workshop on January 12 at D Ba Patil Vidyalaya for teachers of class 1-5 of education of the department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). A total of 40 teachers and 4 principals from civic-run schools participated.

Parallel program run between Door Step Foundation and Nipun Bharat

Door Step Foundation has created a parallel program to Nipun Bharat, which is designed to advance students in age-appropriate grades in 120 days. Under this programme children are given a special kit. The training guided the teachers in teaching children with the help of Yakit.

Experts from the foundation including Surekha Ambokar, Shubhangi Gavankar, Harshala Baraf, Vilas Kamble Vilas Kamble conducted the workshop.

Program organized under guidance of administrative officials

This program was organized by Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Mr. Gharat Saheb. Mr. Vaibhav Patil gave the vote of thanks for the program.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stops levying service charges, taxes in PMC area after handing over...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Education training for PMC teachers through Door Step School Foundation

Navi Mumbai: Education training for PMC teachers through Door Step School Foundation

Maharashtra: Truck carrying 38 labourers falls in gorge on Mahabaleshwar Tapola road, 4 critical;...

Maharashtra: Truck carrying 38 labourers falls in gorge on Mahabaleshwar Tapola road, 4 critical;...

Pune: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up city railway station; cops on lookout for accused

Pune: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up city railway station; cops on lookout for accused

FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Dawood Ibrahim’s new source of income, D-company forcibly bags multiple demolition...

FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Dawood Ibrahim’s new source of income, D-company forcibly bags multiple demolition...

Thane Municipal Corporation appoints IIT Bombay to audit road work

Thane Municipal Corporation appoints IIT Bombay to audit road work