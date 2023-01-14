Navi Mumbai: Education training for PMC teachers through Door Step School Foundation |

Navi Mumbai: Door Step School Foundation conducted a workshop on January 12 at D Ba Patil Vidyalaya for teachers of class 1-5 of education of the department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). A total of 40 teachers and 4 principals from civic-run schools participated.

Parallel program run between Door Step Foundation and Nipun Bharat

Door Step Foundation has created a parallel program to Nipun Bharat, which is designed to advance students in age-appropriate grades in 120 days. Under this programme children are given a special kit. The training guided the teachers in teaching children with the help of Yakit.

Experts from the foundation including Surekha Ambokar, Shubhangi Gavankar, Harshala Baraf, Vilas Kamble Vilas Kamble conducted the workshop.

Program organized under guidance of administrative officials

This program was organized by Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Mr. Gharat Saheb. Mr. Vaibhav Patil gave the vote of thanks for the program.