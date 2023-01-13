Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stops levying service charges, taxes in PMC area after handing over infrastructure facilitis to civic body

CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

Residents of Panvel, Kalundre, Taloja, Kalamboli, Navade, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes will now pay service charges or taxes to only Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) as CIDCO has completed the process of handing over these nodes to the corporation.

The last bill was generated on October 31 and CIDCO stopped levying service charges.

CIDCO's statement

A press note issued by the public relations department of CIDCO stated that CIDCO) has stopped levying service charges from the nodes under the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“As per the directives of Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, CIDCO has stopped to levy service charges from the nodes under the jurisdiction of PMC from November 1, 2022 on the background of handing over of infrastructure facilities to PMC. Along with this, the water supply services will also be handed over to the Panvel Municipal Corporation in a phased manner,” stated the press notes.

CIDCO hands over infrastrutcture facilities to PMC

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, "CIDCO has handed over Panvel, Kalundre, Taloja, Kalamboli, Navade, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes with well-equipped infrastructure to PMC. Accordingly, with effect from November 1, 2022, CIDCO has stopped levying service charges in this area. PMC will be completely responsible for the development and maintenance of the above nodes from the said date.”

CIDCO has taken a decision to hand over infrastructure facilities like solid waste management, roads, stormwater drainage, footpaths, drainage lines and electricity to PMC and an agreement in this regard will be executed. The final bill generated towards the recovery of service charges from CIDCO is till 31st October 2022. Accordingly, CIDCO has stopped levying service charges in these nodes from 1st November 2022.