Navi Mumbai: INTUC chief Ravindra Sawant meets PF Commissioner to discuss issues faced by retired persons

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Navi Mumbai President Ravindra Sawant met the Provident Fund (PF) Commissioner in Vashi to discuss a number of issues faced by retired persons. During the meeting, Sawant raised that all the visitors should be treated properly.

Sawant said that PF is a person’s hard-earned money and when they visit the office for any various issues, they must get respect and their issues should be addressed.

“I met J.P. Chauhan, commissioner of Provident Fund in the Vashi office and discussed various problems faced by people visiting the PF office at Vashi,” said Sawant, adding that people come to PF offices only when they have any problems regarding their PF account online.

“Instructions must be given to staff at the PF office to behave properly and address their issues on priority basis.”, he demanded.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:56 AM IST