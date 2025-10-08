Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) prepares for its inauguration on October 8, attention is shifting to the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) — an ambitious urban development project set to transform the region’s economic and real estate landscape.

About NAINA

NAINA was conceptualized during the tenure of then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan. During a landing at Mumbai Airport, he noticed the slum clusters near Kurla and emphasized that such unplanned development should not occur around the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. Responding to this, Navi Mumbai developers proposed a model for planned growth involving both landowners and developers — giving birth to NAINA.

Spread across 1,200 sq. km and 428 villages, NAINA will serve as a strategic growth corridor around the airport, integrating smart infrastructure, affordable housing, and industrial expansion.

“The airport’s completion marks a turning point not just for aviation but also for urban development and real estate dynamics. With NAINA as the nucleus, the entire Thane–Raigad–Mumbai growth triangle is expected to witness exponential appreciation in land values,” said Prakash Baviskar, President of the NAINA Builders Association and CMD of Baviskar Group, who was instrumental in NAINA’s planning.

Baviskar added, “The Navi Mumbai Airport is a catalyst that will completely reshape property values across the region. Developers, investors, and homebuyers should view this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership and CIDCO’s planning vision, NAINA will emerge as Maharashtra’s model for integrated urban development.”

Major infrastructure projects — including the Atal Setu, Gold Line Metro, Ulwe–Kharghar Coastal Road, and Thane–Navi Mumbai connectors — are set to dramatically enhance connectivity and unlock vast land potential in Ulwe, Panvel, Dronagiri, and Taloja.

A senior CIDCO official noted, “With NAINA’s structured planning, Navi Mumbai’s real estate is poised for a sharp and sustained rise in value, comparable to the early phases of Gurugram or Pune’s IT corridor. The airport, backed by CIDCO’s planning and Adani Group’s execution, will be the growth engine powering Maharashtra’s next urban revolution.”

Baviskar, who also serves as General Secretary of the Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Mahasangh, has urged the government to accelerate TP schemes, introduce flexible TDR policies, and ensure fair compensation for reserved lands to facilitate balanced growth.

He has already delivered thousands of affordable homes in Navi Mumbai and is planning large-scale townships in Ulwe and across NAINA, including a flagship project with over 10,000 homes integrated with data center and SEZ development.

