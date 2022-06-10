Navi Mumbai International Airport: CIDCO achieves milestone as it clears airport site

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Twitter/@I_m_michael_asr

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has achieved an important milestone by clearing all 3070 structures from the site of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Panvel in Navi Mumbai. Now, the entire site of 1160 ha of land has been handed over to the concessionaire for the development of the airport.

"CIDCO has successfully completed the important milestones of the airport project to date due to the cooperation of the PAPs of NMIA. The challenging task of clearing the airport site was no exception to it. The work of Navi Mumbai International Airport is proceeding as per the scheduled timelines and the project is on track,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO. He added that even important pre-development works in the airport area have already been completed.

“CIDCO is developing the NMIA project on an area of 1160 hectares by acquiring 10 villages in Panvel Taluka of Raigad district. Considering the contribution made by the PAPs from these villages for a nationally important project, CIDCO has given them the best rehabilitation package in the country approved by the Government of Maharashtra. The rehabilitation of more than 5000 families from these villages is near to completion,” said another official from CIDCO.

For the rehabilitation of those affected by the airport project, CIDCO is developing Pushpak Nagar, a complete rehabilitation and resettlement area with all the physical, social and cultural infrastructure near the airport area.

Public buildings, churches as well as public and privately owned a total of 56 temples have been relocated to the rehabilitation area and the idols have been honorably shifted with the support of the PAPs. A total of 27 constructions including community temples, schools and cemeteries have been evicted.