Navi Mumbai: IndiGo Completes Simulator Validation For Draft Required Navigation Performance At NMIA

The advancement is designed to alleviate congestion at one of India's busiest airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), by providing alternative operational options.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
NMIA | Photo: Representative Image

IndiGo Airlines, India's largest low-cost carrier, has reached a significant milestone in advancing the country's airport infrastructure. The airline successfully completed simulator validation for draft RNP (Required Navigation Performance) approaches at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The advancement is designed to alleviate congestion at one of India's busiest airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), by providing alternative operational options. This move aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve connectivity for passengers. While NMIAL refused to comment on the development, phone calls and messages to Indigo Airlines officials went unanswered.

Surinder Narli, Director of Air Traffic Management at IndiGo Airlines, highlighted the achievement on LinkedIn, drawing commendations from colleagues. One commenter noted that the validation reduces the workload on the Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) and enhances safety measures, adding that these advancements are expected to transition to live operations soon.

Narli reiterated the airline’s commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure and thanked the leadership team, including Capt. Ashim Mittra and Aakash Bhatnagar, for their unwavering support. These efforts underscore IndiGo's dedication to driving innovation and safety in the aviation sector.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the procedures for simulator validation, while the Airports Authority of India (AAI) played a crucial role in designing the approaches. IndiGo Airlines expressed gratitude to these organizations for their support in achieving this progress.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C295 aircraft recently conducted a successful test landing at the Navi Mumbai Airport, with a fighter jet Su-30 performing a flypast. This event marked the operational readiness of the airport and sparked aspirations among potential flyers.

The C295, a versatile transport aircraft, was piloted by a skilled crew from the IAF and touched down on the freshly laid runway, showcasing the collaborative efforts with airport authorities to ensure top-notch aviation safety and infrastructure standards.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of the largest greenfield international airports under development in India, is planned to handle 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. The airport is envisioned as a major gateway to the country and will operate as part of an urban dual airport system along with the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

This significant progress at NMIA represents a leap forward in India's aviation infrastructure, promising enhanced connectivity and operational efficiency for the future.

