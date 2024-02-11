 Navi Mumbai Horror: Husband Throws Acid On Wife After Heated Argument In Panvel
Navi Mumbai Horror: Husband Throws Acid On Wife After Heated Argument In Panvel

The victim, who suffered injuries to her face, is undergoing treatment at her hometown in West Bengal, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly throwing acid on his wife following an argument, an official said Sunday.

The police on Saturday registered a case under section 326(a) (causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The accused, Ramzan Siddiqu Gazi, allegedly threw acid on his wife Amina Khatun (28) after a heated argument at their home in Panvel on January 20, he said.

She lodged a complaint with the Baniapukur police in West Bengal, and the case was transferred to Panvel taluka police, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

