Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 2 Arrested After Amateur Driver Accidentally Accelerates, Killing Auto Driver in Vashi |

Two were arrested after one of them, who was an amateur driver, accelerated the vehicle by mistake that dragged a parked auto for a few feet, killing the driver on the spot. In the accident, other vehicles parked on the busy road of Vashi were also damaged. The accused arrested have been identified as Subhash Pannalal Shukla (43) and his relative Prasad Tiwari (42).

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the busy junction opposite to Sainath School, sector 9 of Vashi. The cctv footage of the incident, has captured the speeding Innova crashing onto a parked auto and dragging the vehicle a few feet away. Before the driver could bring the car to a halt, three more vehicles parked ahead of the auto were also wrecked. Tiwari, who was employed as the driver of the car by the car owner, who is a doctor from Vashi. Tiwari was given some work to be done at sector 9 in Vashi and he had come for the same when he met Shukla. Shukla, who works as a watchman, was a relative and hence Tiwari offered to drop him home at Koparkhairane.

Shukla showed his interest in driving and they both switched the seats. “While starting the car, instead of applying clutch, Shukla accelerated the car due to which, the car went out of control and rammed onto the parked autho rickshaw and then damaged the other three vehicles as well,” sub inspector Nivas SHinde from Vashi police station said.

The deceased auto driver was identified as Munnalal Lalprasad Gupta, a resident of Kalyan.

The officer further said that Shukla had a driving license but did not have enough experience in driving on busy roads. After the incident, Shukla fled from the spot but was later traced and nabbed by the police.

Both Shukla and Tiwari were arrested and booked under BNS sections 106 – death by rash and negligent act, 281- rash driving ,324 (4) intent to cause damage, 3 (5) joint criminal liability and under MVA section 184- dangerous driving and 134 B – duty of a driver.