Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Crushes Rickshaw Driver To Death In Front Of Anjuman School, Vashi; Visuals Surface

Navi Mumbai: A rickshaw driver died on Sunday, July 28, after he was hit by a speeding SUV in front of Anjuman School in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, adding to a series of similar hit-and-run incidents that have been reported in the state recently.

The driver of the car fled immediately with the vehicle after the accident but was arrested within a few hours.

Statement Of Pankaj Dahane, DCP Mumbai

Pankaj Dahane, DCP Mumbai, said, "The accident has been captured on CCTV cameras where it is clearly visible that the SUV driver was driving at a very high speed and he dragged the rickshaw for a long distance. Immediately after the accident, the SUV driver fled from there instead of helping the victim."

This hit-and-run accident has caused a lot of anger among the people nearby. In recent times, many incidents of hit-and-run have come to light in Maharashtra. Which has heated up the politics of Maharashtra. After this incident, people are suspecting that there was some rivalry between those people. Due to this, the car ran over the rickshaw at such a high speed.

About Similar Hit-And-Run Cases

Earlier on July 9, a 36-year-old woman died after she was hit by a speeding car in Nashik. The 52-year-old man who hit the woman has been taken into custody after the accident.

Meanwhile, in the July 7 hit-and-run case in Worli, in which a 45-year-old woman identified as Kaveri Nakhwa was killed, Mumbai's Sewri court has sent the main accused, Mihir Shah, to police custody.

Shah was arrested in Virar on July 9 and brought to Sewri Court in Mumbai today. Shah had been absconding after the car allegedly drove into a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on July 7.

On May 19, this year, a luxury car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagara area.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sindhe expressed his "alram" at the rise of hit-and-run incidents" in the state. and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the "guilty will not be spared.".