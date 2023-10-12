Navi Mumbai: Hip Replacement Surgery Gives New Life To 39-Year-Old Obese Man With Avascular Necrosis | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai-based Dr. Kunal Makhija, a senior joint replacement surgeon in Mumbai, successfully performed hip replacement surgery on a 39-year-old man, Rakesh Kanaylal Chichria, who weighed 138kg and had a damaged hip due to Avascular Necrosis (AVN). To showcase his fitness after the surgery, the patient performed backflips into a swimming pool.

Correlation between obesity & AVN

Dr. Makhija emphasizes that the correlation between obesity and the development of this debilitating medical condition is shedding light on the urgent need for public health interventions.

Chichria, a resident of Ulhasnagar and a shopkeeper by profession, struggled with excruciating right hip pain for the past two years, severely affecting his mobility at home. He consulted well-known doctors in Mumbai who advised him to lose weight before considering surgery. He tried different remedies, but they did not provide any relief. After dieting for three months, he managed to reach a weight of 122 kgs, but couldn't maintain it and went back up to 138 kgs.

Chichria's journey from pain to surgery

Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with avascular necrosis in the femur head, for which he approached Dr. Makhija for further treatment. He decided to undergo surgery in April, which miraculously got rid of his hip pain. Activities that were once difficult for him, such as climbing stairs and walking, became much easier.

Dr. Makhija said, “In recent studies, it has been found that avascular necrosis commonly affects the femur head in overweight and obese patients. Obesity places excessive stress on various joints, including the hips. With every step taken, the weight-bearing joints are subjected to increased pressure and strain. Over time, this constant burden can lead to damage within these joints. Researchers have discovered that fat accumulation in obese individuals can disrupt blood flow to vital areas such as the femur head, causing avascular necrosis to set in. The interrupted blood supply leads to bone deterioration, eventually resulting in pain and limited mobility for affected individuals. In mild cases, medication and minor surgical procedures may be effective, but in severe cases, a total hip replacement is the only viable solution.”

He added that following a prolonged period of pain, the patient underwent successful right hip replacement surgery. Obesity poses various challenges during surgery, from positioning the patient to exposing the hip joint by retracting fat and muscle. Due to the patient's high BMI of 43 kg/m², specific precautions were taken during anesthesia administration using a longer needle. The hip joint, composed of a ball and socket, was entirely replaced with ceramic implants with the support of Dr. Tarannum Pandey as the anesthetist.

Post-surgery recovery

“Mr. Rakesh had a quick recovery post-surgery. He was able to walk and use the bathroom within three days after surgery. Within 15 days, he resumed all his regular activities without any difficulty. He continued his post-surgery physiotherapy and rehabilitation to get back on his feet. It has been three months since the surgery, and he now engages in bike riding, car driving, and swimming,” highlighted Dr. Makhija.

The patient, Chichria, expresses his heartfelt gratitude, stating that he is thankful to Dr. Makhija for the excellent care and expertise provided during his recovery after surgery. He mentioned that it significantly improved his health and quality of life.