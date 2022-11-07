Navi Mumbai: Good influx of tomato produce brings down retail price | Photo: Representative Image

While the majority of vegetables, especially greens, are still commanding a high price in the market, prices of tomatoes fell sharply. The fall came after the influx of large produce. The retail prices have gone lower than Rs 30 per kg. Traders say that in days to come, prices of other vegetables too will come down.

In October, prices of the vegetables including tomatoes scaled due to the extended monsoon that affected the supply severely from remote areas. The extended monsoon also destroyed the crops in a few areas.

However, for the last two days, the supply of tomatoes has increased and its wholesale price has scaled down under Rs 20 per kg for premium quality produce.

Leafy vegetables price still high

Leafy vegetables are still commanding a high price as one bunch of spinach costs around Rs 40 while methi leaf is being sold at Rs 30 per bunch in the retail market. “We can expect a price fall after mid-November,” said a trader from APMC Vashi.

On Monday, the Vashi APMC market received a total of 565 trucks and tempos loaded with vegetables arrived in the market which is believed to be a good supply during the season.