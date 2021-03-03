Navi Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 12.59 lakh recovered from two burglars

Two burglars who had been looting houses in Navi Mumbai for the past several months were recently arrested by the police. Gold jewelleries worth Rs 12.59 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested men are Mahesh Chaudhary, 51, a resident of Andheri and Aditya Rana, 29, a resident of Juhu village in Vashi.

On January 1, the accused had entered a 65-year-old woman’s house at Vashi on the pretext of renting a room when she was alone. They later held her at knifepoint, tied her hands and feet with plastic ropes and then ran away with her jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh.