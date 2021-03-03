Navi Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 12.59 lakh recovered from two burglars

Two burglars who had been looting houses in Navi Mumbai for the past several months were recently arrested by the police. Gold jewelleries worth Rs 12.59 lakh have been recovered from their possession.
The arrested men are Mahesh Chaudhary, 51, a resident of Andheri and Aditya Rana, 29, a resident of Juhu village in Vashi.
On January 1, the accused had entered a 65-year-old woman’s house at Vashi on the pretext of renting a room when she was alone. They later held her at knifepoint, tied her hands and feet with plastic ropes and then ran away with her jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh.
Bipin Kumar Singh, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai said, “Acting on a tip-off our team arrested them last month. With their arrested four burglary cases registered by the APMC, Nerul and Rabale police have been detected.”
“So far we have recovered 262 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 12.59 lakh from their hideouts. More cases registered by other police stations are likely to be detected soon. The accused have criminal records and they were arrested by the Mumbai and Thane police earlier,” he further said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)