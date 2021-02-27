Navi Mumbai: Security guard kills colleague for vomiting, urinating in room, held

A 37-year-old security guard of a private company, who allegedly killed one of his colleagues on February 11, was arrested by police on Friday.

According to the police, the accused- Bhanusingh Tomar and the deceased- Vinodbhai Patil, 48, stayed in the same room, provided by their company. On February 11, Patil was found dead in his room, but there were no injury marks on his body.

Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) said, "initially, we registered an accidental death case and sent the body for postmortem. Another employee of that company later told us that he had seen Tomar fighting with the deceased the previous night. We were investigating the case, but did not arrest Tomar due to lack of concrete evidence."