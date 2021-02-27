Navi Mumbai: Security guard kills colleague for vomiting, urinating in room, held

A 37-year-old security guard of a private company, who allegedly killed one of his colleagues on February 11, was arrested by police on Friday.
According to the police, the accused- Bhanusingh Tomar and the deceased- Vinodbhai Patil, 48, stayed in the same room, provided by their company. On February 11, Patil was found dead in his room, but there were no injury marks on his body.
Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) said, "initially, we registered an accidental death case and sent the body for postmortem. Another employee of that company later told us that he had seen Tomar fighting with the deceased the previous night. We were investigating the case, but did not arrest Tomar due to lack of concrete evidence."
"On Friday, we received the postmortem reports and it said the deceased had internal injuries on this chest. We then summoned Tomar and during interrogating he confessed that he had hit the deceased with his boots on his chest. Asked about the reason, he said that the deceased would urinate and vomit inside the room after getting drunk and hence they got into a scuffle on the night of February 10," he said.
"We then arrested him and booked him under 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the judicial court and was remanded to police custody till Tuesday," Mengade further said.
