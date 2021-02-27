Navi Mumbai: Employees cheat e-commerce portal to the tune of Rs 8.24 lakh by making fake orders, three held

Koparkhairane police arrested three persons for allegedly cheating an online shopping portal to the tune of Rs 8.24 lakh by making fake orders. Police recovered premier mobile phones including 11 iphones, watches, travel bag and camera from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Wajid Shakil Momin, 24, a resident of Ghansoli, Sanghpal Baburao More, 29, a resident of Airoli and Jyant Ugle, 27 a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

The Koparkhairane police received a tip-off that Momin who was working as a team leader in the delivery section of Flipkart used to order premium products and mention the wrong address. Since the product could not be delivered due to wrong address, before sending it back to the company, he used to take away the costly products, and fill it with soaps and other things.

Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of zone one said that a police team visited Momin place and enquired about it. During the inquiry, the police found several premier phones in his possession. "When we sought bills of the product, he could not show,” said Mengde.