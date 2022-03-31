Navi Mumbai gets first smart village in Belapur

Diwale village in Belapur became the first smart village in Navi Mumbai, claimed Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre.

A number of developmental works in the village were inaugurated by Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 29, 2022.

While inaugurating, Fadnavis said that the village is equipped with a jetty, fish, vegetable market, garden. In addition, the beautification of the village has also been done properly. “The village has been given a new look as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of smart villages,” said Fadnavis.

Diwale village, which comes under CBD – Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), proved to be a successful concept put forward by MLA Manda Mhatre.

With a budget of Rs 13 crore, infrastructure like fish and vegetable markets, a flamingo garden and a jetty have been created. “The concept of the smart village in Navi Mumbai should be implemented all over the state for rapid development”, stated Fadnavis.

Apart from these, the village also has other amenities and facilities such as an open gym, play parks, a recreational centre for senior citizens, community centres, a multipurpose hall and toilets. The initiative is believed to create jobs for around three hundred locals.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:04 AM IST