Navi Mumbai: Garlic now available for as low as Rs 30 per kg in wholesale markets; retail prices continue to soar

While the price of garlic have come down to just Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market, the retail price continues to soar over Rs 150 per kg. Traders at the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) say there is a need for a mechanism to check prices in the retail.

With the rise in arrival of garlic at the APMC Vashi, the commodity is now available between Rs 30 and Rs 60 per kg with an average price of Rs 60 per kg.

On March 25, the wholesale market saw around 1330 quintals which is believed to be a good supply. “The arrival has increased with new crop, and the price has come down sharply,” said a trader at the wholesale market.

The price of garlic had touched Rs 250 per kg during October-November when the supply had dried up.



Garlic is an essential ingredients in the kitchen and its price impacts the budget as well as the taste of the food. Last year, during October-November, the supply of garlic had come down to 700 quintals per day and the wholesale price had touched even Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.





“The supply started increasing from January and the market is getting good arrival,” said the trader. However, there is no such respite in the retail market. Even today, good quality garlic is being sold at Rs 200 per kg. However, substandard quality is available between Rs 120 and Rs 150 per kg.

Normally, the average supply of garlic at APMC, Vashi is around 1000 quintals. "The present supply is 30 % above the normal supply,” said the trader, adding that premium quality garlic is available at just Rs 90 per kg.



On the contrary, retailers claimed that traders at APMC is adding over 50% on arrival price. "There is a huge difference between official arrival prices of the commodity while being sold to the retailer at the wholesale market," said a trader from Nerul.

Another retailer alleged that traders at APMC add around 30 to 40% on arrival price and they get at a higher price. In addition, as the crop is new, around 10 to 20 percent gets damaged while selling