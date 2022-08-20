e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Free job fair to be held on Sunday in Sanpada

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Free job fair to be held on Sunday in Sanpada | File Photo

Gayatri Pariwar Mumbai in association with VOCSKILL is organising a job fair for job seekers above 18 years and below 27 years on August 21, Sunday in Sanpada. There are no fees for participating in the job fair.

In the job fair, Reliance Retail Market, (Reliance Smart Bazaar), Reliance Seven Eleven, Reliance JustDial, Reliance Digital and Reliance Jewels will recruit eligible candidates between 17 and 27 years with a minimum 12th pass.

As per the organizer, the salary bracket is Rs 12,000 and 27,000, depending upon the experience and education of the candidates. interested candidates can take advantage and grab a job. The fair will be held from 12 AM to 1 PM at Gayatri Chetna Kendra, Sanpada. The contact number is 9082572306.

